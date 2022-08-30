Shop Local
Law enforcement receives three million dollars in federal funds

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The law enforcement community in Webb County will receive $4.3 million dollars in federal funds to support joint missions in securing the U.S. Border.

Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Operation Stonegarden grant will be used for overtime and applicable fringe benefits for the law enforcement officers of Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, offices of the constables, pct. 1-4, and the investigators of the Webb County Attorney.

The funds will help deter crime along the border.

