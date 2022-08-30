LISD Board of Trustees to hold special meeting

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo I.S.D. Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The board will discuss finalizing a formative evaluation of the superintendent.

Also on the agenda is the naming of a room within the Nixon Band Hall for the district’s former fine arts director Mr. Carlos Luna.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Amber Yeary Board Room at 1620 Houston Street.

