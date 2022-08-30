Mobile unit for veterans available on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans that are looking for information about resources available through the Veterans Administration (VA) will have access to the information through a mobile unit.

The unit will be parked outside of Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road on Wednesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans will be able to get information regarding any benefits available to them. It can be anything from mental health to perusing a higher education

Gabriel Lopez, the assistant director at Texas Veterans Leadership Program said, “all they need to do is bring their ID or just self-attest that they are veterans. Whatever information that they want, they can access it right then and there.”

