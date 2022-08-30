One person killed in El Paso train derailment

EL PASO, TX. (NBC) - One person is dead after a train derailed in El Paso overnight.

At least two cars jumped the tracks in the accident.

Those cars damaged a shed and a natural gas meter near the tracks.

Residents in the area were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while utility workers managed the gas leak.

One fatality was reported by police, but further details have not been released.

