Police urge Laredo drivers to be cautious during rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to batten down the hatches as South Texas prepares for another series of thunderstorms expected in the coming days.

Two weeks ago, Laredo was hit with a massive thunderstorm which caused flooding, road closures and several car accidents all throughout the city.

As we continue to see those chances of rain in our forecast, the Laredo Police Department will continue to monitor the streets to inform the public which roads to stay away from.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department urges motorists to maintain a safe distance when driving during rainy conditions.

“If there’s water at a standstill on roadways, always try to go around it, do not go through standstill water, you know it can cause some damages to the vehicle and preventing any accidents that would happen. Also avoid distracted driving when there’s rain”, said Espinoza.

Espinoza continues to encourage the community to check the Laredo Police Department’s Facebook page and mobile app to see which roads are closed.

