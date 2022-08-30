Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Police urge Laredo drivers to be cautious during rain

Police urge Laredo drivers to be cautious during rain
Police urge Laredo drivers to be cautious during rain(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to batten down the hatches as South Texas prepares for another series of thunderstorms expected in the coming days.

Two weeks ago, Laredo was hit with a massive thunderstorm which caused flooding, road closures and several car accidents all throughout the city.

As we continue to see those chances of rain in our forecast, the Laredo Police Department will continue to monitor the streets to inform the public which roads to stay away from.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department urges motorists to maintain a safe distance when driving during rainy conditions.

“If there’s water at a standstill on roadways, always try to go around it, do not go through standstill water, you know it can cause some damages to the vehicle and preventing any accidents that would happen. Also avoid distracted driving when there’s rain”, said Espinoza.

Espinoza continues to encourage the community to check the Laredo Police Department’s Facebook page and mobile app to see which roads are closed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
21-year-old Nicholas Cisneros
Man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Vibe shooting Friday night
Shots fired call results in car crash near Jacaman Road

Latest News

LISD prepares for covid and flu season
Laredo school districts prepare for covid and flu season
Zapata County’s Sheriff’s Office
$660K in federal funding for upgrades to Zapata County Sheriff HQ
26 migrants found in trailer tanker
26 migrants found in trailer tanker
SCAN searching for volunteers to help sexual assault victims
SCAN searching for volunteers to help sexual assault victims