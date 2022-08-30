Shop Local
Rain chances

Humid and rain day.
Humid and rain day.
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning don’t forget your umbrellas because rain chances are possible today and for the remainder of the week.

A high of 97 but due to warm temperatures and high dewpoints its going to feel like 106.

These showers are going to be scattered to isolated and some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Highs will be dropping into the upper 80s by the end of the week due to cloudy skies and showers.

Have a good day.

