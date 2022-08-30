SCAN searching for volunteers to help sexual assault victims

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Scan’s Sexual Assault Services and information program is looking for volunteers to join its mission of advocating against sexual violence and to help support survivors on their path to healing and justice.

If you would like to join their mission of helping others, there’s a new advocate orientation taking place on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scan located at 1702 Hendricks avenue.

For more information, you can call (956) 568-7105.

