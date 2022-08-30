Shop Local
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill.

Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.

Phillips says he apparently isn’t the only one who has had problems with his water bill and he has his theories as to why it’s happening. ”It might be a faulty meter, and as I said, I’m not the only one in the area where I live that is complaining about their water bill going up high. I’m seeing several reports on Facebook. The local community has been having complaints about that,” said Phillips.

Officials say that if people are having these kinds of problems with their water bills, they can call 956-727-6402. Depending on the situation, a payment plan can be figured out.

