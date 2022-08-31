Shop Local
500 signs put up along Rio Grande to help find migrants

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - 500 new signs are being installed along the banks of the Rio Grande by Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

Officials with the Mexican Consulate shared that they recently met with the Border Patrol Missing Migrant program. During this meeting, the signs were brought up as a tool that will help save migrants’ lives when emergency responders try to find them in life-threatening situations.

Horacio Munguia Valencia with the Mexican Consulate in Laredo said, ”It’s very difficult for the migrants [to] know where they are located and these signs have specific information that lets the first responders locate as soon as possible those migrants asking for help.”

The signs were installed on Wednesday, August 31, along the Texas Mexican Railway International Bridge.

