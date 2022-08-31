Binational Park Project needs money from Washington

Shop Local
Architect chosen for Binational Park Project
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz has been promoting the local binational park project in his travels. He recently traveled to Mexico City, as well as San Antonio, along with ambassadors from Mexico.

Saenz said the support they have gotten is greatly appreciated, but what the project really needs is big money, namely the type that comes from Washington, D.C.

He has shared the current focus of the project. ”The main focus now, with this project is to conserve water, to allow more water to remain in the river and this entails removing the carrizo cane and the salt cedar because those are very inefficient water users. There’s really no purpose for them. They’re invasive species so we need to remove them, so we’ll allow more water in the river. Of course, we ourselves, here in the city, need to conserve every drop,” said Saenz.

Saenz went on to say that the city is committed to pursuing a secondary emergency water source. The plan is to have a working session on September 8 at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU). More information will be provided after that meeting.

