Border Region to hold suicide prevention walk

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As we prepare to start the month of September, a local health center is bringing awareness to suicide.

In observance of Suicide Prevention Month which takes place in September, Border Region Behavioral Health Center is hosting a suicide prevention walk and health fair.

Counselors at Border Region say that since the pandemic hit, they have seen an increase in people struggling with anxiety and depression, especially for our local heroes.

Gerardo Alvarado, a veteran peer coordinator at Border Region knows firsthand some of the struggles that veterans face.

He says this event is a way to promote some of the services not just for our heroes but for their families as well.

The walk will take place on Saturday, September 17th at 1500 Pappas Street.

If you would like to get involved in the cause, you can contact Border Region at 956-794-3130.

