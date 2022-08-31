Governor Abbott, TxDOT announces ten-year transportation plan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 unified transportation program has been adopted.

The ten year, $85 billion statewide roadway construction plan will be used to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity and preserve roadways for Texas drivers.

Governor Abbott said, “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected.”

