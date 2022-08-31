Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Governor Abbott, TxDOT announces ten-year transportation plan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 unified transportation program has been adopted.

The ten year, $85 billion statewide roadway construction plan will be used to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity and preserve roadways for Texas drivers.

Governor Abbott said, “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Latest News

Laredo Vet Center urges vets to take advantage of services
Laredo Vet Center urges vets to take advantage of services
Juan Manuel Garza
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
Governor Abbott, TxDOT announces ten-year transportation plan
Governor Abbott, TxDOT announces ten-year transportation plan
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why