Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Isolated Showers Still Possible, Widespread Showers on Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system has moved into west and north Texas, taking widespread showers with it. The atmosphere above our area is still moist, and isolated showers will still be possible with daytime heating/sea breeze arrival each afternoon. Most places, most of the time will be dry. A very deep layer of moisture and a disturbance will arrive from the gulf with widespread potentially heavy rain amounts will move in Saturday, and will likely go on into next week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Latest News

Humid with partly sunny skies.
Partly sunny
Humid and rain day.
Rain chances
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Shower Chances This Week.
Hot and Humid
Hot but changes are coming.