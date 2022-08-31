Isolated Showers Still Possible, Widespread Showers on Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system has moved into west and north Texas, taking widespread showers with it. The atmosphere above our area is still moist, and isolated showers will still be possible with daytime heating/sea breeze arrival each afternoon. Most places, most of the time will be dry. A very deep layer of moisture and a disturbance will arrive from the gulf with widespread potentially heavy rain amounts will move in Saturday, and will likely go on into next week.

