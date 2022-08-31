Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform.

Garza was born and raised in Laredo and graduated from United High School. He attended Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) and then transferred to Texas Tech University where he got his education in geosciences. The 26-year-old has done engineering work with the oil and gas industry as well as the wind and solar energy field.

Garza said he wants to bring the right leadership to the city and believes he can truly help the people of Laredo. One of the main issues Garza said he wants to tackle if elected as mayor, is the ethylene oxide emissions coming from Midwest Sterilization. “We should be pushing for an emission tax by the city to lower those emissions by as much as possible. As you know, this ethylene oxide is heavily linked to cancer. We can see that these emissions are heavily, heavily, heavily on the air of Laredo and we have to do everything in our power as a community, and as a city, and it can’t really be further than that. That is a core issue,” said Garza.

Other issues Garza wants to tackle are traffic control, infrastructure, creating more recreational space for the youth, and addressing the city’s water issues.

The KGNS Digital News Desk will continue hosting candidates until October 21.

Below is the full interview with Juan Manuel Garza:

