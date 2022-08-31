Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Gateway City has been known to be a port-of-entry town where hundreds of trucks and trailers pass by on a daily basis; however, city officials are looking to change that.

The City of Laredo held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new sports complex that is expected to be a game changer for our community.

It’s a project that has been in the works since 2014 and was put on the bench for a couple of years but now the city is ready to get the ball rolling on the Buena Vista Sports Complex that will give athletes a chance to show off their skills.

The City of Laredo held a groundbreaking ceremony for the complex located in Lomas Del Sur which will have three baseball fields, a basketball court, volleyball courts, and even an aquatic center.

District Two Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez says this will benefit the youth in our community.

“It will give an opportunity to give kids to get scholarships, to showcase their talent and it will bring a much-needed economic growth”, said Rodriguez.

Since 2014, the Buena Vista South Sports Complex will be home for hundreds of athletes here in the Gateway City; however, not everyone agrees.

Jorge Vasquez says the city should focus their efforts on remodeling other areas around town.

“People don’t really need complexes from one point to another, people from the south won’t go to one from the north and folks from the north won’t go to the ones at the south”, said Vasquez.

Abigail Inocencio wishes they tackle other projects that are in high demand.

“The water pipelines should be a first thing to look at, since people are dealing with it every day”, said Inocencio.

Mayor Pete Saenz says this project was made possible because of the exclusive sports venue taxes from the city.

Funds that can only be used for this venue.

He says the water pipes continue to be their top priority.

“We will continue to ensure our people that we’re fixing these water pipe issues. We dedicated funds, we’re spending money to fix them”, said Mayor Saenz.

The Buena Vista Sports Complex is expected to be open by July of 2024.

