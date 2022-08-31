Shop Local
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A lucky Laredoan is waking up a millionaire after winning a scratch-off ticket.

They Gateway City resident bought a Texas Lottery scratch ticket at the Yumm gas station at 1200 East Del Mar Blvd.

The winner decided to claim his prize anonymously.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game.

The  overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

