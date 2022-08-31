Laredo Vet Center urges vets to take advantage of services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Vet Center is trying to make it easier for veterans to get the benefits available to them by hitting the road on their mobile unit. On Wednesday, August 31, the unit was parked outside of Workforce Solutions for South Texas.

The Laredo Vet Center and its mobile unit offer confidential help for veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma. They can also connect vets with more support in the VA (Veterans Affairs) community.

If you missed the VA mobile unit, their office is located at 6999 McPherson Road, Suite 102, and their number is 956-723-4680. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

