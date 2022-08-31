LISD parents return to class for in-person trainings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a few weeks since kids went back to school but now it’s the parents’ turn to return to the classrooms.

The Laredo Independent School District is providing parents with an opportunity to help their children succeed in the classrooms.

The start of a new school year can be challenging for many students and parents, but LISD wants parents to know that they are available for help.

After two years of being online, parent trainings are back to face-to-face instruction and the district is welcoming them with open arms.

LISD’s Parent & Family Engagement Coordinator Pat Campos says the district is an A district and a lot of it has to do with not only the teachers and staff but the parents also becoming involved.

On Wednesday, they went over the gifted and talented program and how to help students with disabilities.

“This is very helpful because a lot of the times once they come in and learn about what’s going on in the school, they want to become volunteers at the campuses”, said Campos.

Alicia Martinez has been a volunteer for nearly 25 years and says there are many things she enjoys about being a volunteer but helping others is her favorite.

“I see a lot of kids from the neighborhood, and they sometimes call me when they need help or something, and I’m always glad to help out”, said Martinez.

In the end, the best way to help a student feel confident and safe at school is to be involved in their child’s school.

“I think that that way their children can be aware that their mom is around. And sometimes they feel safer, because they know their mom or their dad is around”, said Martinez.

The district says that while in person trainings are back, online trainings will stay as requested by parents.

