Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (CNN) - The man accused of masterminding one of the deadliest human trafficking operations will remain behind bars.

A Texas judge denied bond for 28-year-old Christian Martinez on Wednesday.

He’s the man prosecutors are charging in the deaths of 53 migrants found in the back of an abandoned tractor trailer on a San Antonio road in June.

Martinez’ attorney asked for bond because he fractured his leg in prison a few weeks ago.

He also weighs more than 650 pounds which complicates his treatment.

Martinez has been in custody since he was initially charged.

If a jury convicts him, he could be sentenced to death or life in prison.

