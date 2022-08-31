Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo.

According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city.

It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges.

They will help Mexican customs officials, but this is not the first time a large number of guardsmen have been deployed.

Back in June, other media outlets reported that 200 guards members had been deployed to our sister city.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.