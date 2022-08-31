Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo.

According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city.

It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges.

They will help Mexican customs officials, but this is not the first time a large number of guardsmen have been deployed.

Back in June, other media outlets reported that 200 guards members had been deployed to our sister city.

