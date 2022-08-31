LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it will be a humid day with a slight chance of rain.

Partly sunny with a high of 94, the rain will be isolated to scattered some places will remain dry.

Rain chance will continue even for the holiday weekend were chance increase.

It’s going to feel slightly cooler for the following days were highs will drop into the mid 90s to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.

