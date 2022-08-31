Shop Local
Stash house bust in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station and other local law enforcement officials closed a stash house in south Laredo.

It happened on Tuesday, August 30, when Border Patrol agents, Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office closed a stash house located on Malinche Avenue. 14 undocumented individuals were found inside the residence. They were all in the country illegally and were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. Six of the individuals had prior arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol.

All were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol and will be processed accordingly.

