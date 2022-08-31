UISD offering free COVID vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) continues to offer free COVID vaccines to the community.

The district will have all phases of the vaccine including boosters at two campuses on Wednesday, August 31.

Those interested can visit Los Obispos Middle School at 4801 Ejido Avenue or George Washington Middle School at 10306 Riverbank Drive. Both campuses will be offering vaccines from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The vaccines are for anyone six months or older.

Appointments can be made at this link.

