CBP officers seize $7.6 million dollars worth of cocaine
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A K-9 agent sniffs out several pounds of drugs at the World Trade Bridge.
On Tuesday agents found over 200 packages of cocaine in a shipment of furniture.
CBP officials say the estimated street value was over five million dollars.
Later that day, agents found over 100 packages of drugs inside a shipment of steel rolls with a street value of over 2 million dollars.
The drugs were later identified as cocaine.
Homeland Security is investigation both drug busts.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.