CBP officers seize $7.6 million dollars worth of cocaine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A K-9 agent sniffs out several pounds of drugs at the World Trade Bridge.

On Tuesday agents found over 200 packages of cocaine in a shipment of furniture.

CBP officials say the estimated street value was over five million dollars.

Later that day, agents found over 100 packages of drugs inside a shipment of steel rolls with a street value of over 2 million dollars.

The drugs were later identified as cocaine.

Homeland Security is investigation both drug busts.

