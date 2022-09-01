Shop Local
CBP officers seize $7.6 million dollars worth of cocaine

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A K-9 agent sniffs out several pounds of drugs at the World Trade Bridge.

On Tuesday agents found over 200 packages of cocaine in a shipment of furniture.

CBP officials say the estimated street value was over five million dollars.

Later that day, agents found over 100 packages of drugs inside a shipment of steel rolls with a street value of over 2 million dollars.

The drugs were later identified as cocaine.

Homeland Security is investigation both drug busts.

