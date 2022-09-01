‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years.

The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

With the return of the celebration, the consulate will also be recognizing Julie Bazan, executive director of the Area Health Education Center, with a very prestigious award, the Ohtli. It recognizes her efforts in improving the lives of people from Mexico living abroad.

Bazan said, ”I feel so blessed and so privileged, and excited. It’s really something totally unexpected, but this award is simply remarkable, to know that the Mexican government recognized the work that our Area Health Education Center does. We serve our community every single day through our program so that they can have a better quality of life and it’s beautiful when the government itself recognizes the effort. We’re very blessed and if it wasn’t for the entire team at the Area Health Education Center, we would not be here today, so I’m happy to receive it on their behalf and I thank God for everything He does.”

