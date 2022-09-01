Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years.

The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

With the return of the celebration, the consulate will also be recognizing Julie Bazan, executive director of the Area Health Education Center, with a very prestigious award, the Ohtli. It recognizes her efforts in improving the lives of people from Mexico living abroad.

Bazan said, ”I feel so blessed and so privileged, and excited. It’s really something totally unexpected, but this award is simply remarkable, to know that the Mexican government recognized the work that our Area Health Education Center does. We serve our community every single day through our program so that they can have a better quality of life and it’s beautiful when the government itself recognizes the effort. We’re very blessed and if it wasn’t for the entire team at the Area Health Education Center, we would not be here today, so I’m happy to receive it on their behalf and I thank God for everything He does.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Widespread Showers Begin This Weekend
Laredo seeks to expand trade routes for hazardous materials
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
Laredo driver loses his life after tire crashes into windshield
Laredo driver loses his life after tire crashes into windshield