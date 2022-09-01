Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Encinal Police Dept. sees increase in human smuggling attempts

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a thousand people live in the City of Encinal and just like any other community on the border, the city has seen its fair share of crime within the past few months.

Encinal is just a few miles north of the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35, with a law enforcement office made up of seven officers.

Lieutenant Angel Esparza says protecting the community from dangerous crimes is never-ending.

While the department has great partnerships with DPS, Border Patrol and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, officers continue to see dangerous crimes including human smuggling attempts and car chases.

Esparza says some of these cars are stolen vehicles from all over Texas, and they end up being used to transport people across the border. Sometimes the vehicles end up crashing into buildings or other vehicles.

In some cases, these smuggling attempts can be fatal.

Esparza says he sees no end in sight.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

Latest News

Water levels return to normal
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
Encinal Police Department continues to combat crime
Encinal Police Dept. sees increase in human smuggling attempts
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex