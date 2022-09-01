Encinal Police Dept. sees increase in human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a thousand people live in the City of Encinal and just like any other community on the border, the city has seen its fair share of crime within the past few months.

Encinal is just a few miles north of the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35, with a law enforcement office made up of seven officers.

Lieutenant Angel Esparza says protecting the community from dangerous crimes is never-ending.

While the department has great partnerships with DPS, Border Patrol and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, officers continue to see dangerous crimes including human smuggling attempts and car chases.

Esparza says some of these cars are stolen vehicles from all over Texas, and they end up being used to transport people across the border. Sometimes the vehicles end up crashing into buildings or other vehicles.

In some cases, these smuggling attempts can be fatal.

Esparza says he sees no end in sight.

