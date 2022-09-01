Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Immigrants were taken from Texas to Chicago by bus. A group arrived Wednesday night.
Texas buses 75 migrants to Chicago in political battle
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless