LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Thursday morning it’s the 1st day of September and we are looking at a wet start to the month.

Today a high of 94 partly sunny with humid conditions .

A slight chance for isolated to scattered shower this afternoon into tonight.

Rain chance will increase by the end of the week, were excessive rainfall and flooding could be possible.

Highs are dropping into the low 90as and upper 80s due to cloudy skies and showers.

So don’t put your umbrellas and rain coat away because the rain is coming.

Have a good Thursday.

