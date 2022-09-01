Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Humid day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Thursday morning it’s the 1st day of September and we are looking at a wet start to the month.

Today a high of 94 partly sunny with humid conditions .

A slight chance for isolated to scattered shower this afternoon into tonight.

Rain chance will increase by the end of the week, were excessive rainfall and flooding could be possible.

Highs are dropping into the low 90as and upper 80s due to cloudy skies and showers.

So don’t put your umbrellas and rain coat away because the rain is coming.

Have a good Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers Still Possible, Widespread Showers on Weekend
Humid with partly sunny skies.
Partly sunny
Humid and rain day.
Rain chances
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Shower Chances This Week.