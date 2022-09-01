Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits his windshield

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County.

According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound; meanwhile, a 2019 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-35.

The tractor left tires on axel, three of which came off and one tire rolled across the median and onto the northbound lane.

The tire struck the Ford Expedition in the windshield.

The driver identified as 40-year-old Miguel Alejandro Morales died as a result of his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of Peace Judge Roxanna Rodriguez.

DPS is investigating the accident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot
Laredo Police see surge in scam calls targeting student loan borrowers
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses