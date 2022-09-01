Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits his windshield

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County.

According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound; meanwhile, a 2019 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-35.

The tractor left tires on axel, three of which came off and one tire rolled across the median and onto the northbound lane.

The tire struck the Ford Expedition in the windshield.

The driver identified as 40-year-old Miguel Alejandro Morales died as a result of his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of Peace Judge Roxanna Rodriguez.

DPS is investigating the accident.

