Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing.

A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed on Wednesday, August 31, brings attention to issues surrounding substance use disorders and overdose deaths. It allows people to grieve as they choose without fear of stigmatization.

Marina Moreno, who lost her son to an overdose, is behind Myke’s Purpose, an overdose awareness group that aims to help those going through similar situations. “Now that I’m aware of how things are, I usually talk to parents and I tell them to pay more attention to their children and see the signs of how they’re acting and if they need it, to start rehab or take them to counseling,” said Moreno.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, overdose is the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45 in America today.

