Laredo Police need help identifying man allegedly tied to theft case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft case.

Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and white pants leaving a grocery store.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Please reference #22.0449 when submitting your tips.

All calls will remain anonymous.

