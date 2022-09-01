Laredo Police need help identifying man allegedly tied to theft case
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft case.
Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and white pants leaving a grocery store.
If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
Please reference #22.0449 when submitting your tips.
All calls will remain anonymous.
