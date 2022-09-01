Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates running for the Laredo College Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot in the November elections.

The drawing is happening on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus in the Harold R. Yeary Library.

Early voting for the November 8 election begins on October 24.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Laredo driver killed after tire hits windshield on I-35
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot
Laredo Police see surge in scam calls targeting student loan borrowers
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses