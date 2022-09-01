LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates running for the Laredo College Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot in the November elections.

The drawing is happening on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus in the Harold R. Yeary Library.

Early voting for the November 8 election begins on October 24.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.