Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend you’ll be able to help our four-legged community and potentially take one home!

A pet boutique in Laredo called “Oh my Dog!” is celebrating its six-year anniversary by giving back to the Laredo community.

The shop will have various activities and free food for public and the pets to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 7100 San Bernardo Avenue.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wants answers as to why is water bill is high
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
Christian Martinez
Man accused of organizing deadly human trafficking operation denied bail
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex

Latest News

Oh My Dog hosting pet donation drive
Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive
United Way of Laredo to hold telethon
United Way and KGNS to hold Caring for our Stars Telethon
United Way of Laredo
United Way of Laredo to hold telethon this Saturday!
Pet of the Week: Bingo
Pet of the Week: Bingo