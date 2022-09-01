Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend you’ll be able to help our four-legged community and potentially take one home!

A pet boutique in Laredo called “Oh my Dog!” is celebrating its six-year anniversary by giving back to the Laredo community.

The shop will have various activities and free food for public and the pets to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 7100 San Bernardo Avenue.

