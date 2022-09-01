Shop Local
Pet of the Week: Bingo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is over and done with but there are still several pets without a home.

In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for someone to take Bingo home!

Bingo is a lab-mix who is roughly six months old.

He is very playful, loves to play with his toys, other pets and is even considered cat friendly.

Adoptions are completely free of charge, so if you would like to take him home, all you have to do is call (956) 625-1860 or stop by the shelter at 5202 Maher Avenue.

