Rio Grande water levels return to normal

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After months of experiencing receding water levels at the Rio Grande, officials are starting to see some changes at our river.

The Laredo Fire Department states the water is coming from the rain accumulated north of Laredo.

People who fish along the Rio Grande report the levels were drastically low at the beginning of August.

This week, the levels have gone up to four feet high which is a drastic shift from weeks ago.

While we are starting to see the water return to normal levels at our rivers and ponds, city officials would like to remind residents that we are still in a drought.

