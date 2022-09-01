Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue.
The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side.
It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
At least one person was seen being taken into the ambulance on a stretcher.
