Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue.

The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side.

It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.

At least one person was seen being taken into the ambulance on a stretcher.

