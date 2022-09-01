Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

United Way and KGNS to hold Caring for our Stars Telethon

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - United Way of Laredo is teaming up with your Good Neighbor Station this Saturday for its Caring for our Stars Telethon.

United Way has been in existence for over 70 years and the organization has been monumental in helping other non-profit organizations get their feet off the ground.

As part of the National Day of Caring, the organization will be collecting funds and supplies that will go towards different agencies around town.

Some of the items they will be collecting are pet supplies, toiletries, cleaning supplies.

The community can drop off donations at Boys & Girls Club of Laredo, Casa Misercorida, Communities in Schools, Imaginarium of South Texas, Laredo Animal Protective Society, Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center, Sacared Heart Children’s Home, The Salvation Army and United way of Laredo Inc.

The telethon will take place this Saturday at 9 a.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-723-9113.

