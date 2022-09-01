Shop Local
U.S. will end free at-home COVID test program Friday due to funding

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CNN - The federal government is ending its offer to ship free at-home COVID tests on Friday, Sempteber 2.

The Biden administration first launched the program through the covid.gov website in January. Americans were able to order four free tests per household then and could place a second order in March.

A third round began in May, making every household eligible for more than a dozen COVID tests. The website now shows a message that says ordering tests will be suspended on Friday, September 2.

The reason is Congress hasn’t provided the additional funding necessary for the program to continue.

