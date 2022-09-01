Widespread Showers Begin This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level low in northwestern Mexico, a wave in the upper level wind flow from the south central Great Plains, and a deep layer of gulf moisture will come together beginning Saturday to bring numerous showers and thundershowers. This will be a long lasting event with the potential of heavy rain totals that could result in episodes of urban and area flash flooding. Stay weather aware this weekend and into early next week.

