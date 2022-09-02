Shop Local
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction.

The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo.

The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian.

When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a prior felony conviction for invasive visual recording.

He was arrested by the Laredo Police Department in February of 2015 and sentenced to two years in jail and five years’ probation.

He will be processed accordingly.

