Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction.

The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo.

The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian.

When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a prior felony conviction for invasive visual recording.

He was arrested by the Laredo Police Department in February of 2015 and sentenced to two years in jail and five years’ probation.

He will be processed accordingly.

