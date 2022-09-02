Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City.

The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour.

It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.

There will be prizes, Beto merchandise and giveaways, including free dinner for the first 200 people who sign in at the event.

The event free and is open to the public.

