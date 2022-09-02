Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car ends up in a drainage ditch on McPherson Road.

The Laredo Police Department was called out to the H-E-B store at 7811 McPherson Road.

A red car was seen inside the ditch.

No word on how the vehicle ended up there, or if anyone was injured.

We’ll provide you more details as soon as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Tony Moreno
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
Heavy traffic congestion on Mines Road
Heavy traffic congestion on Mines Road
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
Laredo International Airport receives nearly $14 million in federal funds
Laredo International Airport receives nearly $14 million in federal funds