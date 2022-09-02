City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans.

The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.

Each tiny home is designed for one person with full amenities.

The homes will be located in the 2200 block of Lafayette.

“What we’re trying to do is to keep this community together, for them to be working as a team, having their own type of village where it’s only veterans so they can help out each other. There are so many plans that our director has for this program once it’s been implemented and constructed”, said Elsa Hinojosa.

The estimated cost for the homes is about $10,000, funded by Housing and Urban Development.

For anyone interested in the program, you can contact the city’s community development department at 956-795-2675.

