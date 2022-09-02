Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans.

The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.

Each tiny home is designed for one person with full amenities.

The homes will be located in the 2200 block of Lafayette.

“What we’re trying to do is to keep this community together, for them to be working as a team, having their own type of village where it’s only veterans so they can help out each other. There are so many plans that our director has for this program once it’s been implemented and constructed”, said Elsa Hinojosa.

The estimated cost for the homes is about $10,000, funded by Housing and Urban Development.

For anyone interested in the program, you can contact the city’s community development department at 956-795-2675.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
KGNS and United Way to hold telethon
KGNS and United Way to hold telethon
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans