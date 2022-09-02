Shop Local
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo

(WILX)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo.

Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization.

The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred Wednesday night.

Also in the vehicle was Heidi’s seven-year-old brother and caretaker who were grazed by bullets.

Mexico’s president said Friday morning that those responsible would feel the full force of the law.

