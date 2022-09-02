Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo.

Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization.

The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred Wednesday night.

Also in the vehicle was Heidi’s seven-year-old brother and caretaker who were grazed by bullets.

Mexico’s president said Friday morning that those responsible would feel the full force of the law.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.