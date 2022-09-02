Laredo International Airport receives nearly $14 million in federal funds
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport receives nearly 14 million dollars in federal funds.
Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. at the airport.
The funds will be provided through three separate grants, and they will be used by the airport to create a marketing program that help advertise the airport’s services.
The funding will also be used to upgrade the H1, H2 and alpha taxiways and for the airport’s long-term renovation plans to upgrade the terminal building.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.