Laredo International Airport receives nearly $14 million in federal funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport receives nearly 14 million dollars in federal funds.

Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. at the airport.

The funds will be provided through three separate grants, and they will be used by the airport to create a marketing program that help advertise the airport’s services.

The funding will also be used to upgrade the H1, H2 and alpha taxiways and for the airport’s long-term renovation plans to upgrade the terminal building.

