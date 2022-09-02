Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings

Shop Local
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the near drowning of a two-year-old who was found unresponsive inside a pool Thursday afternoon.

Fortunately, paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

The LPD Special Investigation Unit is handling the case.

Although the details of the case remain scarce, police are urging parents to be vigilant of their children around water, especially with the Labor Day holiday approaching.

Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department says for the young children they recommend life jackets and floaties that will prevent them from going under water.

“We do recommend vigilance be the best thing , observation be the best thing. Always have an adult, a person who can swim, monitoring the children and making sure they don’t do anything while they are unattended”, said Diaz.

Police confirm that the incident happened at the child’s home.

