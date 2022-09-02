Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine.

Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital.

The organization is inviting car enthusiasts and bikers to show off their wheels for a good cause.

A handful of judges will be on site giving trophies for various categories.

The event will take place on Sept. 10 at Pla-Mor on Loop 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The even is free and open to the public. For those who would like to take part in the contest, it will be $30 to enter.

For more information, please contact Ruben Bazan at (956) 825-1337 or email him at rbazan2@gmail.com for registration.

