Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine.
Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital.
The organization is inviting car enthusiasts and bikers to show off their wheels for a good cause.
A handful of judges will be on site giving trophies for various categories.
The event will take place on Sept. 10 at Pla-Mor on Loop 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The even is free and open to the public. For those who would like to take part in the contest, it will be $30 to enter.
For more information, please contact Ruben Bazan at (956) 825-1337 or email him at rbazan2@gmail.com for registration.
