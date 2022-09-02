Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the...
Strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight