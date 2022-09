LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Things looked bleak early on for Nixon, trailing 12-0 midway through the 2nd quarter, but they’d start to find some offense and then a big INT would result in a 14-12 lead at the half and they’d never give it back in topping Corpus Christi King 30-19 Thursday night.

