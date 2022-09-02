Shop Local
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women.

This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.

Back in September of 2018, Melissa’s body was found on Highway 83 near Camino Colombia Road.

Days after finding Ramirez’s body, the second victim, 42-year-old Claudine Luera was found, followed by the third and fourth victims’ bodies, Guiselda Alicia Cantu and Janelle Ortiz.

While Juan David Ortiz remains in jail for the murders, Melissa’s mother Christina Benavides is one of many family members who is forced to live with the trauma.

As heartbreaking it is for her to remember that tragic day, she still recalls the injuries Melissa had when they discovered her body.

It’s a nightmare she is forced to live with.

“All I know is that he shot the others once and he shot Melissa four times, two in the back of the neck, one on side of the face and one in the arm”, said Benavides.

Benavides hopes that her family as well as others affected get justice.

During Ortiz’s last pre-trial, it was announced that the trial will take place in San Antonio with jury selection set for Oct. 21.

